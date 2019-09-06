END IN SIGHT TO BLOCKADE AT SLANEY FOODS AS AGREEMENT REACHED

Agreement has been reached in principle which will see an end to the beef blockade at Slaney Foods in Clohamon

This follows a meeting of a large number of protesting farmers in Kilmyshal last night.

Members from Slaney Foods agreed to lift their court injunction against the farmers in return for an end to the protest.

Negotiations remain ongoing today as finer details are being smoothed out with the blockade expected to finish on Monday.

It’s also believed that farmers will remain on the picket line outside of the plant to highlight their plight but no trucks will be stopped from entering the facility.

