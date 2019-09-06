FINE GAEL TO CHOOSE WEXFORD BY ELECTION CANDIDATE NEXT WEEK

A by election in the Wexford constituency is now a distinct possibility as there is no appetite for a general election here given whats happening over Brexit.

Political parties are making preparations, as a replacement to fill the seat vacated by Mick Wallace upon his election to the European Parliament must be held before the new year.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance and Fine Gael TD Michael Darcy says they are selecting their candidate in the coming days.

It’s believed that the current Irish Road Haulage Associations president Verona Murphy will get the nod on Tuesday night.

