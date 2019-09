The cost of a litre of petrol or diesel could rise by up to eight cent in the weeks ahead.

It’s after the bombing of oil refineries in Saudi Arabia pushed up crude oil prices by 15 per cent in just one day of trading.

Filling station chain, Applegreen says customers can expect an increase of three to four cent from this weekend onward.

But the AA believes seven or eight cent could be added to fuel prices.

