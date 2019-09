The Justice Minister says the abduction and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney is being urgently prioritised by Gardai.

Investigations are continuing into the assault on the Quinn Industrial Holdings director last week.

Forensic evidence has been gathered from a site in Co. Cavan where it’s believed the 50 year old was beaten.

In the Dáil, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan was questioned by Cavan-Monaghan TD Niamh Smyth about Garda resources in the area following the attack

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email