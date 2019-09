The Irish Greyhound Board says the commercial future of the racing industry is uncertain.

It’s told the Public Accounts Committee today that attendances at meetings across the country are down.

Three sponsors of the sport pulled out following a recent RTÉ expose into the sector but the Board says they only amounted to 10,000 euro combined.

Gerard Dollard, chief executive of Bord na gCon says the existing model from a financial sustainability perspective is problematic

