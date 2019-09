There have been calls on the government to provide financial support to workers laid off as a result of the beef dispute

There are currently three hundred employees out of work at Slaney Foods in Clohamon while they were joined today by a further eighty layoffs at Kavanagh Meats in Enniscorthy

Agri food and drinks officer with SIPTU Terry Brien says many of these workers are not entitled to welfare payments and he wants to governmet to take action on this

