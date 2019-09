New EU Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan is voicing his support for a Northern Ireland only backstop.

The potential for the measure is back in the spotlight as a mechanism to break the Brexit impasse.

It would see trade rules on the whole island of Ireland aligned with the EU with most checks on goods happening at ports and airports.

The Taoiseach raised the prospect of the ahead of his meeting with the British Prime Minister yesterday.

