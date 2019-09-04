JOHNSON TO TRIGGER ELECTION DESPITE OPPOSITION’S REFUSAL TO BACK IT

Boris Johnson will attempt to trigger a general election later today, despite the opposition saying they won’t back it – as things stand.

Labour say they don’t trust the British Prime Minister.

They fear he’ll be able to switch the election date and allow a no-deal Brexit to happen during campaigning.

The SNP’s Ian Blackford wants to go to the polls, but not on Mr. Johnson’s current terms.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament until mid-October has been ruled as lawful.

The SNP says it will appeal the finding by the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

