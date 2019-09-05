LEO SHOULD CHALLENGE BORIS OVER BREXIT DAMAGE – CAMPBELL

The Taoiseach is being urged to challenge the British Prime Minister over the damage his approach to Brexit could cause this country.

Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson are due to meet in Dublin on Monday.

It comes as the British Labour Party says it’s still committed to a general election in the UK, and it’s not a case of “if”, but “when” that happens.

Leader Jeremy Corbyn insists he’s ready, once the risk of a no-deal Brexit is removed.

Former Downing Street Press Secretary, Alistair Campbell, says the Taoiseach needs to deliver a strong message at Monday’s meeting.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email