MINISTER KEHOE CONFIDENT ON DEFENCE FIGURES

The Minister with responsibility for Defence is denying members who are quitting the Defence Forces are voting with their feet.

3,000 personnel left their roles over the past 4 years, while 558 members have already requested to be discharged this year.

Currently, the Defence Forces is operating with nearly 1,000 fewer staff than what is needed for a full-strength force, with its Chief of Staff warning the crisis may get worse before it gets better.

But Minister Paul Kehoe is confident retention figures will improve

