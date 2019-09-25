NEARLY 2,000 IRISH KIDS DEVELOPING ASTHMA AS A RESULT OF TRANSPORT POLLUTION

Poor air quality can cause people without asthma to develop the condition.

That’s according to the Asthma Society of Ireland following the publication of the EPA’s latest air quality report which has been published on World Lung Day.

It shows that while Ireland’s air quality complies with legal EU standards, it falls below the World Health Organisation guidelines.

A survey published this year showed that air levels in Enniscorthy were 10 times that of the EU average and came to be known as the New Delhi of Ireland.

CEO of the Society Sarah O’Connor says another study has found that almost 2,000 children in the country have developed asthma as a result of transport pollution.

