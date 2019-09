Davy Fitzgerald says he hasn’t been contacted about the Galway hurling manager’s job

The Clare native has to decide whether to remain on in Wexford for a fourth year amid reported interest from the Tribesmen.

However according to the man himself, there’s been no contact with the Galway county board.

Speaking to Midwest Radio today, Fitzgerald says it will be a tough call to make.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email