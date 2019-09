The government has agreed that Budget 2020 will be prepared on the basis of a no-deal Brexit.

The tax and spending plans for next year are due to be announced on October 8th – just weeks before Britain’s due to leave the EU.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohue says he will spend 900 million euro on capital projects next year and this will help to protect the economy.

He has also confirmed any tax changes will be minimal and the social welfare package will be scaled back.

