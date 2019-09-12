OVER 8000 BURGLARIES IN WEXFORD IN PAST DECADE

8,222 burglaries have occurred in Wexford over the past decade, according to new analysis carried out by PhoneWatch.

This is equivalent to one in every 6 homes or businesses in the county experiencing a break-in during this time,

With 1,521 Wexford Garda Station recorded the most burglaries of any of Wexford’s Garda stations.

Enniscorthy (1,058) and Gorey (1,027) were the second and third highest respectively, while with just 74, Campile received the lowest number of burglary reports for the county.

