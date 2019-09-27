Phelan of Tullougher

Bernardette Bernie Phelan (nee Whelan), Tullougher House, Tullougher, Co. Kilkenny and late of Boolavogue Ferns Co. Wexford

 

Beloved wife of Denis and mother of Eamonn, Denis, Declan, Noeleen, Catriona, Fiona, Barbara, Bernardette, Marie, Susanne, Jennifer, Aisling, Sarah and Laura

 

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home The Old Rectory Rosbercon New Ross from 2 oclock tomorrow Saturday

 

With Prayers at 7 oclock

 

With removal at 7.30 To St Aidans Church Tullougher

 

Funeral mass at 12 noon on Sunday

 

With Burial afterwards in Mull-ina-harrigly/listerin cemetery

