SLANEY FOODS MEETING WITH FARMERS CONTINUING THIS MORNING

A meeting between management from Slaney Meats in Clohamon and farm representative is continuing this morning.

Protests are ongoing outside meat factories across the country, as a Chinese delegation inspects some plants.

The Agriculture Committee will today meet to discuss the ongoing beef dispute, and try to find a solution to the crisis.

Michael Dowling – who is the chair of the talks aimed at resolving the dispute – is expected to appear before the committee.

Eddie Punch – General Secretary of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association – says farmers are just trying to survive.

