South East Radio Hospitality Awards Winners

What an amazing night was had at the South East Radio Hospitality Awards supported by Wexford County Council on Monday the 9th of September at a lavish Gala Ball in our host venue The Amber Springs Hotel, Gorey.
These awards seek to recognise and reward excellence in service, quality, value, experience, creativity and innovation in the Hotel, Restaurant, Pub, Café, Night Club, Live Music Venue, Leisure Activity and Tourist Attraction sectors.
The Winners In Each Category Are As Follows:-
Bar Category
Bar Food of the Year
The Courtyard, Ferns
Country Bar of the Year
Vine Cottage Bar, Saltmills
Music Venue of the Year
Crown Live at the Crown Bar, Wexford
Rising Star of the Year
Terry O’ Brien, Coast Hotel, Rosslare
Staff Personality of the Year
All the staff, Katie Daly’s Bar and Restaurant, Gorey
Tourist Bar of the Year
Roches Bar, Duncannon
Bar Manager/s of the Year
Karl Forster and Julie Mullally, Stamps Pub, Enniscorthy
Judges Family Run Bar of the Year
Tara Vale, Ballymoney
Sports Bar of the Year
The Coach House, Gorey
Modern Bar of the Year – (Sponsored by Counterpoint)
Crown Bar, Wexford
Traditional Bar of the Year
Kings Bay Inn, Arthurstown
Judges Special Merit Award
T Morris, Wexford
Restaurant Category
Best Value for Money Restaurant
Soul Tapas Bar and Steakhouse, Gorey
Fine Dining Restaurant
La Côte Seafood Restaurant, Wexford
Judges Café Staff Member of the Year
Trimmers Lane Café, Wexford
Best Customer Service Coffee Shop
Button and Spoon, Wexford
Best Customer Service Restaurant
Mary Barry’s Seafood Bar and Restaurant, Kilmore
Seafood Restaurant of the Year (Sponsored by Atlantis Seafoods)
Wild and Native Seafood Restaurant, Rosslare Strand
Judges Rising Star Award
Manuel Zappetti, One Hundred Degrees Restaurant, Gorey
Chef of the Year
Paul Hynes, La Côte Seafood Restaurant, Wexford
Best Dining Experience
Wild and Native Seafood Restaurant, Rosslare Strand
Best Casual Dining
Crust, Wexford
Judges Team Merit Award
Kelly’s Café, Drinagh
Best New Establishment (Sponsored by K and K Windows)
One Hundred Degrees Restaurant, Gorey
Best Breakfast of the Year (Sponsored by Killowen Farm)
Westgate Design, Wexford
Best Café/ Coffee Shop
Button and Spoon, Wexford
Judges Special Merit Award
Annmarie Kinsella, Ohana Café, Wexford
Best Restaurant Manager (Sponsored by Hugh Jordan Ireland’s Largest Catering Suppliers)
Edwina Hynes, La Côte Seafood Restaurant, Wexford
Best Use of Local Produce Award (Sponsored by O Neills Bacon)
Cistín Eile, Wexford
Judges Most Stylish Café
The Wildflower Café, Beechdale Garden Centre, Clonroche
Judges Most Stylish Restaurant
Silver Fox, Kilmore Quay
Judges Special Recognition Award
The Lobster Pot, Carne
Tourism Category (sponsored by Timber Living)
Best Tourist Attraction
Hook Lighthouse
Best Leisure Activity
Kia Ora Mini Farm, Gorey
Judges Special Contribution Award
Ann Waters, Hook Lighthouse
Best Festival
Enniscorthy Rockin’ Food Festival
Best Heritage Site
The Irish National Heritage Park
Judges Rising Star Award
PolskaÉire Festival, Gorey
Best Cultural Experience
Wexford Arts Centre
Judges Impact Award
Happy Trails Therapeutic Riding School
Best Caravan/Camping/ Glamping Experience
Morriscastle Strand Holiday Park
Best Event
The Bannow Rathangan Show
Judges Special Merit Award
Carmel & Adrian Tennant, International Outdoor Adventure Centre
Hotel Category
Best Hotel Restaurant
Beaches Restaurant, Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa, Rosslare
Best Boutique Hotel
Whitford House Hotel, Wexford
Judges Hotel Staff Member of the Year
Donna Marie Cosgrave, Ashdown Park Hotel, Gorey
Best Customer Service (Sponsored by Doyles Garage, Courtown)
Whitford House Hotel, Wexford
Receptionist of the Year
Emma Jane Chambers, Marlfield House Hotel, Gorey
Judges Rising Star Award
Katie Kehoe, Coast Hotel, Kilmore
Best Family Resort Hotel
Amber Springs Hotel, Gorey
Best Destination Hotel
Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa, Rosslare
Best Hotel Bar
Ivy Bar, Ashdown Park Hotel, Gorey
Best Business Hotel (Sponsored by Altura)
Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy
Wedding Co-ordinator of the Year
Rebecca Millar, Talbot Hotel, Wexford
Best Hotel Manager
Jim Maher, Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy
Best Hotel Spa
Oceo Spa, Seafield Hotel & Spa Resort, Gorey
Sales & Marketing Person of the Year
Catherine Murphy, Ashdown Park Hotel, Gorey
Best Hotel Leisure Centre
Ferrycarrig Active Club, Ferrycarrig Hotel, Wexford
Best Value Hotel
The Upton Court Hotel, Kilmuckridge
Wedding Venue of the Year
Newbay House, Wexford
Judges Special Merit Award
Creacon Wellness Retreat, New Ross
Overall Bar of the Year
Sky and the Ground, Wexford
Overall Restaurant of the Year
The Duck Restaurant, Marlfield House Hotel, Gorey
Overall Hotel of the Year
Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy
Lifetime Achievement Award (Sponsored by Zurich)
Mary Bowe, Marlfield House Hotel, Gorey