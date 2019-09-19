South East Radio Hospitality Awards Winners

What an amazing night was had at the South East Radio Hospitality Awards supported by Wexford County Council on Monday the 9th of September at a lavish Gala Ball in our host venue The Amber Springs Hotel, Gorey.

These awards seek to recognise and reward excellence in service, quality, value, experience, creativity and innovation in the Hotel, Restaurant, Pub, Café, Night Club, Live Music Venue, Leisure Activity and Tourist Attraction sectors.

The Winners In Each Category Are As Follows:-

Bar Category

Bar Food of the Year

The Courtyard, Ferns

Country Bar of the Year

Vine Cottage Bar, Saltmills

Music Venue of the Year

Crown Live at the Crown Bar, Wexford

Rising Star of the Year

Terry O’ Brien, Coast Hotel, Rosslare

Staff Personality of the Year

All the staff, Katie Daly’s Bar and Restaurant, Gorey

Tourist Bar of the Year

Roches Bar, Duncannon

Bar Manager/s of the Year

Karl Forster and Julie Mullally, Stamps Pub, Enniscorthy

Judges Family Run Bar of the Year

Tara Vale, Ballymoney

Sports Bar of the Year

The Coach House, Gorey

Modern Bar of the Year – (Sponsored by Counterpoint)

Crown Bar, Wexford

Traditional Bar of the Year

Kings Bay Inn, Arthurstown

Judges Special Merit Award

T Morris, Wexford

Restaurant Category

Best Value for Money Restaurant

Soul Tapas Bar and Steakhouse, Gorey

Fine Dining Restaurant

La Côte Seafood Restaurant, Wexford

Judges Café Staff Member of the Year

Trimmers Lane Café, Wexford

Best Customer Service Coffee Shop

Button and Spoon, Wexford

Best Customer Service Restaurant

Mary Barry’s Seafood Bar and Restaurant, Kilmore

Seafood Restaurant of the Year (Sponsored by Atlantis Seafoods)

Wild and Native Seafood Restaurant, Rosslare Strand

Judges Rising Star Award

Manuel Zappetti, One Hundred Degrees Restaurant, Gorey

Chef of the Year

Paul Hynes, La Côte Seafood Restaurant, Wexford

Best Dining Experience

Wild and Native Seafood Restaurant, Rosslare Strand

Best Casual Dining

Crust, Wexford

Judges Team Merit Award

Kelly’s Café, Drinagh

Best New Establishment (Sponsored by K and K Windows)

One Hundred Degrees Restaurant, Gorey

Best Breakfast of the Year (Sponsored by Killowen Farm)

Westgate Design, Wexford

Best Café/ Coffee Shop

Button and Spoon, Wexford

Judges Special Merit Award

Annmarie Kinsella, Ohana Café, Wexford

Best Restaurant Manager (Sponsored by Hugh Jordan Ireland’s Largest Catering Suppliers)

Edwina Hynes, La Côte Seafood Restaurant, Wexford

Best Use of Local Produce Award (Sponsored by O Neills Bacon)

Cistín Eile, Wexford

Judges Most Stylish Café

The Wildflower Café, Beechdale Garden Centre, Clonroche

Judges Most Stylish Restaurant

Silver Fox, Kilmore Quay

Judges Special Recognition Award

The Lobster Pot, Carne

Tourism Category (sponsored by Timber Living)

Best Tourist Attraction

Hook Lighthouse

Best Leisure Activity

Kia Ora Mini Farm, Gorey

Judges Special Contribution Award

Ann Waters, Hook Lighthouse

Best Festival

Enniscorthy Rockin’ Food Festival

Best Heritage Site

The Irish National Heritage Park

Judges Rising Star Award

PolskaÉire Festival, Gorey

Best Cultural Experience

Wexford Arts Centre

Judges Impact Award

Happy Trails Therapeutic Riding School

Best Caravan/Camping/ Glamping Experience

Morriscastle Strand Holiday Park

Best Event

The Bannow Rathangan Show

Judges Special Merit Award

Carmel & Adrian Tennant, International Outdoor Adventure Centre

Hotel Category

Best Hotel Restaurant

Beaches Restaurant, Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa, Rosslare

Best Boutique Hotel

Whitford House Hotel, Wexford

Judges Hotel Staff Member of the Year

Donna Marie Cosgrave, Ashdown Park Hotel, Gorey

Best Customer Service (Sponsored by Doyles Garage, Courtown)

Whitford House Hotel, Wexford

Receptionist of the Year

Emma Jane Chambers, Marlfield House Hotel, Gorey

Judges Rising Star Award

Katie Kehoe, Coast Hotel, Kilmore

Best Family Resort Hotel

Amber Springs Hotel, Gorey

Best Destination Hotel

Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa, Rosslare

Best Hotel Bar

Ivy Bar, Ashdown Park Hotel, Gorey

Best Business Hotel (Sponsored by Altura)

Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy

Wedding Co-ordinator of the Year

Rebecca Millar, Talbot Hotel, Wexford

Best Hotel Manager

Jim Maher, Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy

Best Hotel Spa

Oceo Spa, Seafield Hotel & Spa Resort, Gorey

Sales & Marketing Person of the Year

Catherine Murphy, Ashdown Park Hotel, Gorey

Best Hotel Leisure Centre

Ferrycarrig Active Club, Ferrycarrig Hotel, Wexford

Best Value Hotel

The Upton Court Hotel, Kilmuckridge

Wedding Venue of the Year

Newbay House, Wexford

Judges Special Merit Award

Creacon Wellness Retreat, New Ross

Overall Bar of the Year

Sky and the Ground, Wexford

Overall Restaurant of the Year

The Duck Restaurant, Marlfield House Hotel, Gorey

Overall Hotel of the Year

Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy

Lifetime Achievement Award (Sponsored by Zurich)

Mary Bowe, Marlfield House Hotel, Gorey

