STRONG CASE FOR GAINING CLARIFICATION ON PSC – DONOHOE

The Public Expenditure Minister says he believes there is a strong case for gaining clarification over the data watchdog’s findings on the Public Services Card.

It comes after a two-year investigation by the Data Protection Commissioner found that it was unlawful to force individuals to obtain the card to access State services.

The Government was told it must now delete data on 3.2 million citizens who have been issued the card.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties criticised the decision to appeal the DPC’s findings.

The report was discussed at Cabinet last night where Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe briefed colleagues.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email