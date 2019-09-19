TAOISEACH CALLS FOR SUPPORT FOR BEEF PRODUCER GROUP

The Taoiseach is urging meat factories to recognise a new organisation set up for beef producers, as blockades outside several plants continue.

Protesters are still preventing livestock trucks from entering a number of facilities in a row over the prices being paid for cattle.

Meetings are being held among protest groups to determine whether or not to continue their pickets, after one protest in Slane, Co. Meath was stood down.

Demonstrators remain outside the ABP Meat Plant in Waterford, despite farmers there voting to stand down their protest.

Speaking at the Ploughing Championships in Co. Carlow, Leo Varadkar wants meat factories to recognise The Beef Plan’s new producer group, ‘Irish Beef Producers

