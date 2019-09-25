UK PARLIAMENT RETURNS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING ON PROROGATION

Briitish MPs are back at work after the UK’s highest court found the suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

The House of Commons is sitting today and is due to hear from Boris Johnson later.

The British Prime Minister has so far refused to resign, despite calls from opposition parties for him to step down.

It’s emerged the UK Attorney General advised Mr Johnson the shutdown WAS lawful.

Geoffrey Cox has told the Commons he’ll look at whether the full legal advice should be published.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email