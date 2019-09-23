UNPRECEDENTED NUMBERS LEAVING DEFENCE FORCES

Nearly 600 personnel left the Army, Air Corps and Naval Service in the first eight months of the year.

The Representative Association of Commissioned Officers claims poor pay and pension entitlements is the reason why many are choosing to be voluntarily discharged from the Defence Forces.

The group, which represents 1,100 commissioned officers, is voting on whether to accept a €10 million allowances package, aimed at addressing the retention crisis.

Proposals from the Public Sector Pay Commission include a 10 per cent Military Service Allowance increase, a boost in Sunday premium rates, and increased pay for overseas duty.

