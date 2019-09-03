WEXFORD LEGACY BOOST FOR LOUTH LIFEBOAT

A legacy from a County Wexford farmer has seen the launch of new lifeboat for Clogherhead in County louth

Bachelor Henry Tomkins legacy was instrumental in funding the 2.5 milion euro state of the art lifeboat which was launched at the weekend

The late Mister Tomkins who died several years ago had a lifelong interest in the work of the volunteer coastguard

The new boat has been named the Michael O’Brien who was a lifelong friend of Henry Tomkins and a former coxwain of Arklow Lifeboat

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email