26 CASES OF AN AMBULANCE TAKING AN HOUR TO GET TO AN EMERGENCY IN WEXFORD

There were 26 incidents of delayed ambulance response times of more than one hour in Wexford in the first nine months of this year.

There were more than 120 incidents nationwide.

On one occasion, it was nearly four hours before a patient was attended to.

According to guidelines from the Health Information and Quality Authority, an ambulance should arrive at life-threatening emergencies in less than 19 minutes in 80% of cases.

But new figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, show this target isn’t being met in the vast majority of cases.

Wexford Independant Councillor Ger Carty is a paramedic.

He says the ambulance response times are a real cause for concern in the South East.

