4 ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT ATTACK IN COURTOWN

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Wexford in July.

They’re currently being held in Garda stations in the South East.

This alleged assault happened shortly after midnight on the 28th of July in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour in Wexford.

Three girls reported being sexually assaulted and one of them said she was raped.

The girls – who are from West Dublin and were in the area on holiday – are aged between 15 and 17.

At the time of the incident, Gardaí said the girls involved were interviewed by a team of specially trained officers.

This morning, three teenage boys and a “vulnerable” young man were arrested on suspicion of rape.

The four of them are being questioned at Garda stations in the South East and Gardaí are continuing their appeal for information.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email