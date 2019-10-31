82 YEAR OLD TOM TO PICK UP DEGREE AT WIT

The oldest student to graduate from Waterford Institute of Technology has received his degree this morning.

Tom Boyle from Wexford is among the more than 2,450 students who will be conferred over the next two days.

Born in Leitrim, he spent 18 years in Dublin, married in London, and has lived in Meath and Co Carlow before settling in Ramsgrange.

The 82-year-old will pick up his B.A. in Irish and English at the ceremony after originally studying Law.

Tom brought his family along for support.

