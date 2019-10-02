ALMOST 10% OF CRIMES IN IRELAND OCCURED IN DUBLIN’S NORTH INNER CITY LAST YEAR

Almost 1 in 10 of all crimes recorded in the country last year occurred in Dublin’s north inner city.

The area had the highest rate for 11 of the 14 main crime categories, including homicide, sex offences and assaults.

Dublin’s south inner city had the second highest rate, according to the Irish Times.

Dublin West – which covers suburbs including Blanchardstown, Finglas, Clondalkin and Lucan – had the third highest crime rate.

The figures also show that Wexford had the lowest rate of weapon offences in the country with a rate of 2 per 10,000 population.

