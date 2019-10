Protection money was being paid by Dublin City Council to gangland figures to stop antisocial attacks, according to a case before the courts.

Three firms, who were building homes for the local authority in Cherry Orchard, paid criminals to keep construction workers safe on site.

The High Court heard yesterday as much as €1,500 a week was being handed over.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smyth says locals were aware something wasn’t right.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email