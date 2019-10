An Independent TD says he isn’t in favour of double penalty points for motorists who speed on bank holidays or other public holidays.

In Australia, double penalty points are issued to motorists who break the rules of the road at high-risk times.

According to the Irish Times, the Assistant Garda Commissioner said such a system could be looked at in an Irish context.

But TD Michael Healy Rae, doesn’t think it’s a good idea

