The Environment Minister says the increase in carbon tax in yesterday’s budget isn’t about taxing people, it’s about changing attitudes.

Richard Bruton has defended the decision of Finance Minister Paschal Donohue to increase carbon tax by €6 a tonne.

The hike resulted in the price of petrol and diesel going up by 2c per litre from midnight.

Minister Richard Bruton says the idea behind the tax is to shift mindsets in relation to carbon emissions

