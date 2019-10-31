FF AND FG CLASH OVER ESSEX LORRY EXPOSURE FOR MURPHY

Fianna Fail has complained to the national broadcaster over the time given to a Wexford general election candidate

The party claims Fine Gael’s candidate Verona Murphy got excess exposure over the Essex lorry tragedy.

Ms Murphy in her role as President of the Irish Road Hauliers Association (IRHA) appeared on RTE twice in the past week as a spokesperson for hauliers and the difficulties they face in dealing with migrants attempting to get on to lorries.

Fianna Fail is not happy with this exposure but RTE says until such time as a writ is called for a general election or by election there isn’t an issue

The writ is expected to be moved next week for the by election to be held in Wexford on November 29th

As soon as this happens the Ramsgrange women has said she will step aside from her role as President of the IRHA.

By-election fever in the county is now taking off with four heavy hitters vying for the seat left vacant by Mick Wallace on his election as an MEP.

Along with Fine Gael’s Verona Murphy they include Fianna Fail’s Malcolm Byrne, Labour’s George Lawlor and Sinn Fein’s Johnny Mythen.

Also running are Jim Codd of Aontu, Green Party candidate Karin Dubskey and Melissa O’Neill of the Irish Freedom Party

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email