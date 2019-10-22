FIANNA FAIL UNDER PRESSURE TO EXPLAIN DAIL VOTING CONTROVERSY

There’s mounting pressure on members of the Fianna Fail front bench to publicly address the Dail voting controversy in the house.

Fine Gael is looking to call Deputies Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins to take questions from TD’s on the issue.

Almost half of the members of the current Dail admit to voting for their colleagues.

However, Deputy Collins voted six times on Timmy Dooley’s behalf – even though he was not in the Chamber at the time.

Kerry Deputy Michael Healy Rae says he has never voted on behalf of his brother and constituency colleague Danny.

