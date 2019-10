There’s a warning the price of food supplements could jump by up to 40% within weeks.

VAT of 23% is due to be applied to the products from the start of November.

Health Stores Ireland says supplements being imported could also face customs tariffs if there’s a no deal Brexit.

Matt Ronan from the organisation has told an Oireachtas committee the tax hike will lead to businesses closing and jobs being lost.

