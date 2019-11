Fianna Fail Councillor in New Ross Michael Sheehan calling for an investigation in to the conditions at University Hospital Waterford Psychiatric unit.

The chairman of Wexford County Council says he is disturbed by scenes of some of the most vulnerable patients having to lie on beds and chairs in corridors.

Councillor Sheehan is calling on HIQUA to get involved immediately to stop this practice.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email