LEE AND DEE HONOURED WITH ALL STARS AFTER LEINSTER WINNING YEAR

2 Wexford stars from the Leinster final winning team have been honoured by this year’s PWC All Star Awards.

Faythe Harriers forward Lee Chin and Pettits Supervalu Senior Hurling finalist with St Anne’s Dee O’Keeffe have been selected for their displays with the county this year.

Chin top scored for the county this year with 1-51 in his six matches while O’Keeffe was widely recognised as a key figure in Wexford’s attacking play.

They become the first players from Wexford to receive the award since goalkeeper Damien Fitzhenry picked up the last of his 2 All Stars in 2004.

St Martins man Rory O’Connor has also been nominated for the Young Hurler of the Year award which will be announced tomorrow night.

All Ireland champions Tipperary lead the way with 7 of the 15 while beaten finalists Kilkenny picked up 3 awards.

PWC All Star Team in full:

1 Brian Hogan (Tipperary)

Defenders

2 Seán Finn (Limerick)

3 Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

4 Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)

5 Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

6 Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

7 Pádraic Maher (Tipperary)

Midfield

8 Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

9 Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford)

Forwards

10 Lee Chin (Wexford)

11 TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

12 Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)

13 Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

14 Séamus Callanan (Tipperary)

15 Patrick Horgan (Cork)

