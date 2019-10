One well known pub in Enniscorthy is to cease trading under its current licencee this weekend, while a second bar begins a new era with a change of tenant.

Stamps Bar in Market Square will temporarily close its doors at the weekend until a new licensee is found.

However the Antique Tavern in Slaney Street is getting a new tenant.

It’s owner Barry Donohoe says while there will be a change of tenancy at the premise at the weekend, the new tenants are planning to re-open next Tuesday.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email