OVER 700 KIDS WAITING TO BE ASSESSED FOR SPEECH AND LANGUAGE THERAPY IN WEXFORD

728 children are awaiting an initial assessment for Speech and Language therapy in County Wexford.

According to figures released today, the county ranks worst in the South East with more kids waiting to be assessed here than in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and South Tipperary put together.

The Freedom of Information numbers also show that after being assess, 147 kids under 18 are waiting more than 12 months for their first therapy session.

Overall 247 children have been waiting at least two years for an initial assessment nationwide.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email