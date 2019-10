PDForra says its member’s pay was low before any austerity cuts or threats of Brexit.

The group is holding its annual conference in Carlow today, with the major concern that many in the army, navy and air corp are working for below minimum wage.

They want overtime pay rates to be restored for its 8,000 members.

They’re also unhappy with the performance of Wexford Minister of State for Defense Paul Kehoe.

Mark Keane – President of PDForra – is calling for fair pay.

