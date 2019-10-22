POTATOES MAY NOT BE HARVESTED IF THE WET WEATHER CONTINUES

The IFA is warning that there is a severe risk that much of the potato crop will not be harvested if the wet weather continues.

Just 30 percent of the potato crop has been harvested, half of what is normally harvested by this time of year.

The Northeast – where half the national crop is sown – had almost double the average rainfall over the last two months.

Pat O’Toole from The Farmers Journal told Alan Corcoran on the Morning Mix that it’s still a vital part of the diet in this country.

