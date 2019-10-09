RE-POSSESSION OF WALLACE HOME IN DUBLIN ADJOURNED FOR NOW

An application for the re-possession of the Dublin home of Wexford MEP Mick Wallace has been adjourned for two weeks.

The newly elected representative for Ireland South purchased his Dublin home in 2004 for €825,000, but failed to keep up with monthly repayments of €2,270.

He was declared bankrupt in 2016.

Dublin’s Civil Circuit court was told that Wallace’s legal team had received an updated financial statement from his pension provider which AIB mortgage bank would need to examine.

The case was adjourned until October 22nd for a full hearing.

