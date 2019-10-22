ROSSLARE CHIEF OPTIMISTIC FOR THE FUTURE POST BREXIT

Officials from Rosslare Europort are optimistic that they are ready to deal with the extra pressure that Brexit will bring.

The port currently has capacity for the annual throughput of 120,000 trucks, 90,000 of which comes from the UK.

Up to 25,000 new cars come through the port for distribution to garages around the country.

In addition, the level of business coming in to the South East is 50,000 tons of wood and 800,000 passengers every year.

Glen Carr is General Manager of Rosslare Europort.

He was on Morning Mix where he predicts a prosperous future for the port post Brexit.

He says the completion of the border inspection post in the next few weeks will adequately cater for the new situation in the event of an orderly or a crash out Brexit.

