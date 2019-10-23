SOMETHING OLD AND SOMETHING NEW AS WEXFORD GAA POSITIONS RATIFIED

Davy Fitzgerald was formally ratified as the Wexford Senior Hurling manager last night.

He takes up the job once again after leading his side to Leinster glory and an All Ireland semi final.

He will be joined in the backroom alongside familiar faces JJ Doyle, Keith Rossiter and Seoirse Bulfin.

Former Clare star Brendan Bugler will also come on board as a selector.

He was the man who scored the crucial last gast point in the first game between Clare and Cork in the All Ireland Final in 2013.

Davy’s side of course went on to create history by winning the replay.

The Wexford Minor hurling team will be lead by co-managers Paul Carley and Aidan O’Connor.

Carley has had recent success leading Bray Emmets to the Wicklow Senior Hurling title this month.

On the big ball side of things, the County Board have also ratified David Murphy as the minor football manager while Brendan Kehoe remains as the Under 20 football boss.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email