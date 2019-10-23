The Radio Test with Crisis Text Line

Outstanding campaign results are announced!

In August the Choose Radio group worked with a brand new charity Crisis Text Line to produce another effective Industry wide radio campaign.

Earlier this year, as part of the IAPI Cannes Young Lions campaign, Choose Radio sponsored the Media Category wit h a brief from Crisis Text Line for a drive to recruit volunteers. Havas Media was the winning agency and produced 30” and 60” spot ads. The brand-new service from Crisis Text Line will rely on volunteers to man the responses. This recruitment campaign was critical to get the service off the ground and allow the new charity to launch this much needed initiative later this year.

The two ads ran across 34 stations in the Choose Radio group including South East Radio. The sole campaign mechanic was a radio spot advert. This goes to prove that a radio spot ad still has outstanding power to amplify the advertiser’s messages. Havas Media created a powerful spot ad that drove the message to the heart of a potential volunteer. The results of the campaign were exceptional with highlights as follows:

475% – the percentage increase in traffic to the Crisis Text Line website.

252 – the number of people who undertook the 30 minute application process.

126% – the percentage exceeded of the target recruitment.

34 – the number of stations with spot ads running the two spot ads for the campaign period.

21 – spots ran on each station during each of the two weeks of the campaign in August.

2 – the number of creative executions from Havas Media

1 – winning result!

Speaking about the results, Choose Radio Chairperson Gabrielle Cummins said “The results that we found show three crucial points. Number one, spot, call to action radio advertising is still king. Number two, investing in creative is key. And number three, Choose Radio has proven that once again, radio can create success stories for our clients, and we’re particularly proud of this innovative advertising campaign, that it’s worked so well for this brand new charity. And it’s just so amazing that this charity is going to be able to help thousands of people right across Ireland, and we’re delighted to be able to help them embark on this important journey.”

