WEXFORD BEING LEFT BEHIND WHILE THE REST OF THE COUNTRY CONTINUES TO GROW

The economy of County Wexford is slipping behind the rest of the country.

That’s according to Ray Griffin Lecturer in Strategic Management at Waterford Institute of Technolgy

Speaking on Morning Mix he gave evidence of the stop start nature of the Wexford economy.

Dr Griffin said while County Wexford has 3.1% of the country’s population it has only 1.4% of the economy.

He said this is a situation that has emerged because of the decreasing significance of the traditional sectors in the county.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email