WEXFORD BY-ELECTION TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 29TH

A by-election has been called in Wexford for the 29th November to elect a replacement for Independent MEP Mick Wallace.

Yesterday the Green party announced its candidate Karen Dubsky who is a well known environmentalist.

Fianna Fail have selected Councillor Malcolm Byrne while the Fine Gael candidate is head of the Irish Road Hauliers Association, Verona Murphy.

Former Councillor Johnny Mythen is seeking election for Sinn Fein and Labour have put forward Wexford Mayor, George Lawlor.

Melissa O’Neill will represent the Irish Freedom Party and Jim Codd is running for Aontu.

