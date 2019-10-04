WEXFORD ESCAPES AS STORM LORENZO HITS PARTS OF THE COUNTRY

The ESB are working to restore normal service to the public after Storm Lorenzo left seven and a half thousand homes and businesses without power.

Met Eireann meanwhile has issued fresh yellow wind warnings for a number of counties.

Eleven counties are now under a yellow wind alert.

Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare can expect gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Seven and a half thousand homes and businesses – mainly across Galway and Mayo – are without electricity this morning.

ESB crews have been out since the early hours to try to reconnect people and full service is expected to resume before noon.

Clean up operations are underway across the country as local authorities remove debris from roads and footpaths.

The new yellow wind alert is in place until 1 o’clock this afternoon.

