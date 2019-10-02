YELLOW WIND AND RAIN WARNING ISSUED AS HURRICANE LORENZO APPROACHES

Met Eireann has issued three separate weather warnings as Hurricane Lorenzo approaches Ireland.

A status orange wind warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning, and a status yellow rain warning, have been issued for the rest of the country.

By the time Lorenzo reaches Ireland, it’s expected to be a powerful storm, bringing with it heavy rain, strong winds and high seas.

The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group is meeting to discuss the measures that will need to be taken over the next few days.

Minister Eoghan Murphy says the storm will have a significant impact on coastal areas.

