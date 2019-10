A young Wexford mother of one has been describing her plight as a homeless person.

Jessica is 22 years old and has a baby boy aged 2.

She became homeless after a family breakdown.

She had been living with her mother, but because she wasn’t registered as living there, Jessica has had no luck in getting suitable accommodation.

Jessica lives in a tent and is calling on the powers that be to help her.

You can hear the full interview with Alan from the Morning Mix here:

