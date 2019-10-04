YOUNG MEN ARRESTED AS PART OF COURTOWN INVESTIGATION RELEASED

4 people who were arrested in relation to an alleged sexual assault in Courtown over the summer have been released without charge

3 teenagers and a man described as “vulnerable” were brought in for questioning over the alleged attack where 3 young women claim they were sexually assaulted with one girl alleging she was raped.

The attack is believed to have taken place in the Burrow area of Courtown shortly after midnight on July 28th.

A file is being prepared for the DPP and Gardai are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.

