5 ARRESTED AFTER DRUG RAIDS IN ENNISCORTHY AS PART OF OPERATION THOR

A number of people were arrested in the Enniscorthy area last Friday and a quantity of drugs were seized.

The raids on a number of houses were part of Operation Thor which has been focusing on the South East.

3 arrests were made in relation to offences such as burglary, fraud and theft.

2 more people were arrested after bench warrants were issued and have appeared in court.

The operation began last Friday in the Enniscorthy district where 6 raids were carried out.

Cannabis, cocaine and other drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Files are now being prepared for the DPP.

