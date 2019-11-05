5 ARRESTED AFTER DRUG RAIDS IN ENNISCORTHY AS PART OF OPERATION THOR

A number of people were arrested in the Enniscorthy area last Friday and a quantity of drugs were seized.
The raids on a number of houses were part of Operation Thor which has been focusing on the South East.
3 arrests were made in relation to offences such as burglary, fraud and theft.
2 more people were arrested after bench warrants were issued and have appeared in court.
The operation began last Friday in the Enniscorthy district where 6 raids were carried out.
Cannabis, cocaine and other drug paraphernalia were recovered.
Files are now being prepared for the DPP.
