Parents and children in Ireland are not aware of their rights, according to the Children’s Rights Alliance.

It’s launching a ‘Know Your Rights Guide’ which outlines their entitlements.

It can be used in situations such as a child not being able to find a school place or young people’s images being misused online.

Tanya Ward, Chief Executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance, says we don’t teach enough about human rights in school

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email